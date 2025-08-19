Despite criticism surrounding the workload management plan of Jasprit Bumrah, chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Tuesday asserted that the way the pace talisman is handled will not be changed as they want him "available for all the big games." Bumrah has been included in India's 15-member T20 squad for the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE. There have been some sharp talks after Bumrah played only three out of the five matches at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, citing workload management.

"I don't think there is any written plan at the moment. Obviously, there has been a nice break after the England series. The team management or the physios, or the people concerned are always in touch. It's not just now, and even before his injury, we tried to look after him because we know how valuable he is," said Agakar during the press meet to announce India's squad for the continental showpiece.

Agarkar was categorical in expressing this thought that Bumrah needed to be preserved for important games in future. "Clearly, we want him available for all the big games. I know in international cricket, every game is a big game. But there are World Cups, there is the Champions Trophy or big series like England or Australia. We want him available all the time.

"Most fast bowlers are monitored, and yes, because he has picked up an injury over the last 2-3 years. It's extra attention on how unique and how special he is, and it won't change. It won't change whether it's this series or in the next six months," Agarkar added.

There were some doubts on Bumrah's availability for the upcoming continental tournament, largely due to the proximity to the home Test series against the West Indies in October. But the selectors opted to pick him, and this will be Bumrah's first T20 tournament since last year's World Cup.