India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Former India captain and chief selector, Kris Srikkanth, launched a scathing attack on the chairman of the senior national selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, over the omission of Shreyas Iyer from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

The one big omission that has set the debate going is Shreyas Iyer failing to find a place in the 15-member squad despite a stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Agarkar justified the omission of Iyer by emphasising the intricacies of choosing a T20I squad from a big pool of talented players.

ALSO READ: Harshit Rana's Asia Cup Call-Up Under Fire, Aakash Chopra Questions Pacer's 'Undeserving' Place In India Squad

“With regard to Shreyas, who can he replace? No fault of his, nor is it ours. At the moment, you can only pick 15,” Agarkar said.

Srikkanth has voiced his bewilderment at Agarkar's explanation for excluding Iyer from India's 15-member Asia Cup squad.

“On current form, Shreyas Iyer is an automatic choice. Let’s be very clear. You need to look at recent matches; there’s no point judging a player by form from a year ago. He scored 600 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 175. Strike rate is the most important factor here,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube show.