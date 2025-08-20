- By Gurmeet Batra
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 10:20 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Former India captain and chief selector, Kris Srikkanth, launched a scathing attack on the chairman of the senior national selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, over the omission of Shreyas Iyer from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.
The one big omission that has set the debate going is Shreyas Iyer failing to find a place in the 15-member squad despite a stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
Agarkar justified the omission of Iyer by emphasising the intricacies of choosing a T20I squad from a big pool of talented players.
ALSO READ: Harshit Rana's Asia Cup Call-Up Under Fire, Aakash Chopra Questions Pacer's 'Undeserving' Place In India Squad
“With regard to Shreyas, who can he replace? No fault of his, nor is it ours. At the moment, you can only pick 15,” Agarkar said.
Srikkanth has voiced his bewilderment at Agarkar's explanation for excluding Iyer from India's 15-member Asia Cup squad.
“On current form, Shreyas Iyer is an automatic choice. Let’s be very clear. You need to look at recent matches; there’s no point judging a player by form from a year ago. He scored 600 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 175. Strike rate is the most important factor here,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube show.
“He has been brilliant. Yet you have left him out. You’ve confused him now. For a player who has performed so well, you are saying: ‘tell me who he will replace in the side’. I cannot understand this statement. It’s a nonsensical statement from Agarkar. Totally nonsensical. I don’t agree with him," Srikkanth added.
ALSO READ: Stuart Broad Sets Sights On Coaching Role After Successful South Africa Gig: 'Probably By Next Year...'
Iyer, who last featured for India in T20Is in December 2023, had a standout IPL 2025 season as the right-handed batter while leading Punjab Kings amassed 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.