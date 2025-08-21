- By Namrata Vijay
ICC ODI Rankings: Star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's names were included in the latest ICC rankings just a few hours after their names had disappeared from the list owing to a technical issue. Rohit is currently the world No. 2 ODI batter, whereas Kohli is in fourth position and has scored 736 rating points. But their names suddenly vanished from the ICC website. And then on Wednesday, their names were back in the list, and as it turned out, it was a technical glitch.
As per Wisden, the ICC informed that there were lots of issues that resulted in such mistakes.
“Several issues in this week’s rankings are currently being investigated," the ICC source was quoted as saying to Wisden.
But then these names reappeared later, and both Kohli and Rohit reclaimed their positions.
India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav went down to the third position as per the latest ODI bowler rankings, where South Africa's Keshav Maharaj had reclaimed the No.1 position. Maharaj jumped to the pole position on the back of his brilliant performance during the first ODI against Australia, where he registered match-winning figures of 5/33 and helped the hosts win the match by 98 runs.
Maharaj, who was also adjudged the Player of the Match award, had surpassed Kuldeep Yadav and Maheesh Theekshana and thus reclaimed the top position. Ravindra Jadeja is the only other Indian bowler who is part of the top 10 rankings. It should be noted here that the Men in Blue haven't played in this format after winning the Champions Trophy.
West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales had also jumped to 15 positions and is lying at the 18th position on the back of his match-winning performance of 6/18 against the Men in Green. Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed and West Indies' Roston Chase had also improved their rankings.
As far as the batters are concerned, Shubman Gill reclaimed his top position after scoring 784 points, whereas Shreyas Iyer is lying at the sixth position. West Indies skipper Shai Hope is lying in ninth position after scoring a match-winning knock of 120 runs against Pakistan. As far as the T20I rankings are concerned, Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma occupy the top two positions, whereas Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also entered the top 10.