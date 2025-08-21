ICC ODI Rankings : Star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's names were included in the latest ICC rankings just a few hours after their names had disappeared from the list owing to a technical issue. Rohit is currently the world No. 2 ODI batter, whereas Kohli is in fourth position and has scored 736 rating points. But their names suddenly vanished from the ICC website. And then on Wednesday, their names were back in the list, and as it turned out, it was a technical glitch.

As per Wisden, the ICC informed that there were lots of issues that resulted in such mistakes.

“Several issues in this week’s rankings are currently being investigated," the ICC source was quoted as saying to Wisden.

But then these names reappeared later, and both Kohli and Rohit reclaimed their positions.

India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav went down to the third position as per the latest ODI bowler rankings, where South Africa's Keshav Maharaj had reclaimed the No.1 position. Maharaj jumped to the pole position on the back of his brilliant performance during the first ODI against Australia, where he registered match-winning figures of 5/33 and helped the hosts win the match by 98 runs.