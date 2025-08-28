Asia Cup 2025: The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup has been marred by controversies due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. The conflict between the two countries has often robbed fans of a spectacular contest between the two Cricketing nations with a rich history. However, both these nations do meet each other in multilateral tournaments. However, a majority of Indian fans have lost patience with their neighbour and their constant support for cross-border terror activities.

Indian pacer Shami, who is not a part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025, has given his two cents on the sensitive matter.

"I stay out of controversies. The government and board decide, and we follow," Shami was quoted as said on News24.

Shami also stated that a match against Pakistan is certainly different from games against different teams.

Also Read: Shami speaks on retirement rumours

"Playing Pakistan is different because of the fan craze, but for players, it's about performing," he said.

Never Sledged Anyone Except One: Shami

"None. I only got upset once in a Test when someone was wasting time. I told them to play their game. That's my aggression," he said.

I Don't Care About Trolls: Shami

Shami revealed that he has been targeted for his identity as a Muslim and the trolling increases after matches against Pakistan.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2025 Injury Updates

"Some target me because I'm Muslim, especially after Pakistan matches. I don't care. I'm not a machine; I'll have good and bad days. When I play for my country, I focus on wickets and winning, not social media. Trolling doesn't affect me because I avoid it," Shami said when asked about social media trolling in general.