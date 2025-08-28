Duleep Trophy 2025: India's Test skipper Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the quarterfinal match of the Duleep Trophy for the 2025–26 season against East Zone due to health issues. Notably, the match is currently taking place at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Gill, who has been named in the Asia Cup as vice-captain of the side, is likely to reach Bengaluru before leaving for the UAE ahead of the marquee tournament.

Also, Gill was named captain for the North Zone; however, another batter, Ankit Kumar, will helm the captaincy in his absence. Services batter Shubham Rohilla has been announced as Gill's replacement in the lineup. The likes of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh have also been roped in the playing XI, along with their names in the Asia Cup squad.

Dhruv Jurel Ruled Out Due To Groin Injury

The Central Zone team also faced a setback with their captain, Dhruv Jurel, had to miss the quarterfinal against the North East Zone due to a groin injury.

Rajat Patidar has been roped in as captain after he was initially named as a vice-captain of the side. The Central Zone playing XI features pace bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar, along with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Riyan Parag To Captain East Zone

East Zone, who are playing against the North Zone, will miss the services of their appointed captain, Abhimanyu Easwaran. A domestic stalwart Easwaran has ruled out due to fever. In his place, all-rounder Riyan Parag is captaining the team in the tournament opener.