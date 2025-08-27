Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: The highly anticipated Duleep Trophy will kick off on Thursday (August 28), featuring four star-studded teams in action. In the opening match, North Zone will lock horns with East Zone, while Central Zone will take on North East Zone.

With Ishan Kishan not playing due to injury, Abhimanyu Easwaran, who warmed the bench for the entire England tour, will be captaining the East Zone.

Despite being a familiar face in India's squad, Easwaran remained seated on the bench most of the time and still remains elusive to an international debut.

ALSO READ: England Pacer Mark Wood Recalls Thrilling Duels With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: 'His Bat Was Big...'

With a stunning opportunity to prove his mettle in front of selectors, he will continue proving his worth in domestic cricket, where he consistently racks up runs.

In the bowling department, star pacer Mohammed Shami's red ball fitness will be considered after he was sidelined in the Test side due to lingering injury concerns. The 34-year-old speedster was not a part of the tours of Australia and England and last featured for India in a Test in 2023.