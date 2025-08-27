- By Gurmeet Batra
Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: The highly anticipated Duleep Trophy will kick off on Thursday (August 28), featuring four star-studded teams in action. In the opening match, North Zone will lock horns with East Zone, while Central Zone will take on North East Zone.
With Ishan Kishan not playing due to injury, Abhimanyu Easwaran, who warmed the bench for the entire England tour, will be captaining the East Zone.
Despite being a familiar face in India's squad, Easwaran remained seated on the bench most of the time and still remains elusive to an international debut.
With a stunning opportunity to prove his mettle in front of selectors, he will continue proving his worth in domestic cricket, where he consistently racks up runs.
In the bowling department, star pacer Mohammed Shami's red ball fitness will be considered after he was sidelined in the Test side due to lingering injury concerns. The 34-year-old speedster was not a part of the tours of Australia and England and last featured for India in a Test in 2023.
When will the East Zone vs North Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 match be played?
The match between North Zone and East Zone of the Duleep Trophy will be played from Thursday in Bengaluru at 9:30 AM IST.
How to watch live broadcast of North Zone vs East Zone in India?
The Duleep Trophy 2025 match between North Zone vs East Zone will be televised live in India on Sports18.
Where to watch the live streaming of the North Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 match?
The live streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2025 match between North Zone vs East Zone will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
North Zone vs East Zone Full Squads
North Zone Squad: Ankit Kumar (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Shubham Rohilla, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.
East Zone Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami.