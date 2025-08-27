Buchi Babu Trophy: Out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw's bold decision to leave Mumbai and play for the Maharashtra state cricket team has spectacularly borne fruit. The batter marked his first outing by smashing a dominant 122-ball century against Chhattisgarh for Maharashtra in the Buchi Babu Trophy 2025.

Maharashtra chief selector Akshay Darekar said Shaw's career is back on track because of his renewed energy, stating that the India batter's natural talent and practice had always been evident. “Prithvi is on the right track. There was never an issue with his batting. He is focused and keen to make a statement with his bat. He is completely committed to his fitness too and has been doing his training drills religiously," Darekar was quoted as saying to Mid-Day.

Darekar said Shaw is driven by hunger for big scores as the batter has slammed a ton and a half-century in just four outings. "We know he always likes to play aggressively and dominate the opposition. And he batted the same way in his first two matches for Maharashtra at the Buchi Babu Tournament. His class was evident in both those knocks. He is hungry to score big runs. The target is to help Maharashtra reach the Ranji knockouts through his strong performances," he added.

"The more he performs, the better it will be, not just for our team but also for him, as he can achieve his individual goals too. He realises that this upcoming season will be crucial for him and he wants to make it count," Darekar stated.