ICC ODI Rankings: Indian batting mainstays Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma hold a tight grip on top spots in the ODI batting rankings, with Virat Kohli steady at fourth, while several Australian batters and bowlers surged up in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings following their recent series win over South Africa.

Gill topped the ODI batting rankings with 784 rating points, closely followed by former India One Day International captain Rohit with 756 points at the second, respectively, while Pakistan's Babar Azam (739) rounded out the top three with 739 points.

The batting bigwig Kohli sat just behind Azam in fourth place with 736 points. Despite Indian players' absence from the ODI matches in recent months, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja held steady in the ICC ODI bowler rankings, sitting at three and number nine respectively.

Notably, Rohit and Kohli have bid adieu to T20Is and Test cricket, but both the batting maestros continue to be part of India's ODI squad.

Both Rohit and Kohli last featured in ODIs in February 2025 during the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE, where the duo played climactic roles in India's title-winning campaign.

Courtesy of centuries from Travis Head (142), Mitch Marsh (100), and Cameron Green (118), Australia posted a mammoth 431/2 in the one-dayer at Mackay against South Africa.

The trio gain big in the rankings, with Head climbing one place to move to equal 11th, Marsh leaping four rungs to move to 44th and Green rising a whopping 40 slots to be 78th.

Australia's Josh Inglis surged 23 places up to 64th as a result of his innings of 87. Ngidi was the biggest climber in the ODI bowler rankings, surging six spots to 28th after a phenomenal series against Australia, where he bagged a career-best seven wickets across the three matches.