Ashwin IPL Wickets: One of India's biggest match-winners with the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin called curtains on his IPL (Indian Premier League) career on Wednesday. Marking an end to a distinguished career lasting 16 years, Ashwin took to social media to announce his retirement from the cash-rich league.

Notably, Ashwin played his final IPL game for CSK (Chennai Super Kings), a franchise that acquired him in 2009, marking his debut in the tournament.



"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin posted on X.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me," he added.

Also Read: R Ashwin announces retirement from IPL Ravichandran Ashwin IPL records Ashwin has been part of 221 matches in the IPL, with 187 wickets at a solid average of 30.22 with a potent economy of 7.20. His best figures in the tournament are 4/34. With one half-century under his belt, Ashwin has scored 833 runs with the bat.

R Ashwin Trophies: Ashwin has been part of two IPL-winning campaigns with CSK in 2010 and 2011. Ashwin, in his career, has been part of four different teams - Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.