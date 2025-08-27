Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Records: Indian Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League with immediate effect on Wednesday. Taking to his official account on X, Ashwin announced his association with the league as a player has ended. Notably, the 38-year-old was part of CSK (Chennai Super Kings) in IPL 2025.

Ashwin has already announced his retirement from all formats of the game in the December 2024 after the Brisbane Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. “Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” wrote Ashwin.

R Ashwin IPL Stats: The Cricketer from Tamil Nadu debut in the year 2009 playing his first match for home franchise CSK. A veteran of 221 IPL matches, Ashwin scalped 187 with an economy of 7.20. Captains often bowled him in the powerplay for his prowess to stop the flow of runs. Interestingly, Ashwin also has a half century under his belt with 833 runs in his entire IPL career.