- By Vishal Pushkar
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
With the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill getting passed in the Indian parliament, RMG (Real Money Games) apps have taken a hit. The Bill forces a blanket ban on all the apps that are money-driven while encouraging e-sports and online social gaming. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also announced the departure of Dream11 as Team India's title sponsor recently, while speaking to ANI.
If the BCCI fails to find a new sponsor prior to the Asia Cup, starting on September 9, the Indian team will compete in the tournament without a principal sponsor.
The cricket board isn't the only one feeling the impact—prominent Indian athletes also face the possibility of losing substantial endorsement contracts. The level of financial impact will differ for each player.
Marquee Cricketers' Earnings To Get Affected
The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Hardik and Krunal Pandya were sponsored by Dream11. India's Test captain Shubman Gill, along with Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, and Sourav Ganguly, represented My11 Circle. Virat Kohli was the face of MPL, while MS Dhoni endorsed WinZO.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, “Kohli's contract was estimated at around INR 10–12 crore annually, while Rohit Sharma and Dhoni were believed to be in the INR 6–7 crore bracket. For younger or lesser-known players, the figures hover around INR 1 crore. Collectively, Indian cricketers are likely to lose between INR 150–200 crore a year from these terminated contracts, as the latest law bans ‘advertising and promotion of money games across all forms of media.'”
Siraj Set To See 33 Per Cent Drop In Earnings
Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is likely to lose a significant amount of his endorsement income (33 per cent) with the ban on My11 Circle app. Following suit, all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to lose some income too.
Not just the players, the BCCI will incur losses amounting to Rs 125 crore annually as My11 Circle was an associate sponsor to IPL. IPL teams among the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad too have sponsorship ties with the companies.