With the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill getting passed in the Indian parliament, RMG (Real Money Games) apps have taken a hit. The Bill forces a blanket ban on all the apps that are money-driven while encouraging e-sports and online social gaming. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also announced the departure of Dream11 as Team India's title sponsor recently, while speaking to ANI.

If the BCCI fails to find a new sponsor prior to the Asia Cup, starting on September 9, the Indian team will compete in the tournament without a principal sponsor.

The cricket board isn't the only one feeling the impact—prominent Indian athletes also face the possibility of losing substantial endorsement contracts. The level of financial impact will differ for each player.

Also Read: Akash Deep reveals his banter with Ben Duckett during IND vs ENG series

Marquee Cricketers' Earnings To Get Affected

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Hardik and Krunal Pandya were sponsored by Dream11. India's Test captain Shubman Gill, along with Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, and Sourav Ganguly, represented My11 Circle. Virat Kohli was the face of MPL, while MS Dhoni endorsed WinZO.