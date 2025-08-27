Michael Clarke Cancer: Australia's captain in the 2015 ODI World Cup-winning campaign, Michael Clarke, shocked fans with his revelation of suffering from skin cancer. Clarke took to his official Instagram account to share an update on his health with a picture of himself with a cut on his nose.

Notably, Clarke also mentioned how skin cancer is a reality in Australia and asked people to keep a check on it. Clarke captioned the post, "Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early".

Clarke has been a veteran of 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is between 2004 and 2015. Being bestowed the honour of leading Australia in both Test and ODI formats, Clarke led the side in 74 Tests (47 wins, 16 losses) and 139 ODIs.

Under his captaincy, Australia defeated England to claim the Ashes in 2013-14 (5-0). Since that series, England have not able to reclaim it back. Known for his aggressive tactics and resilience, Clarke went down in history as one of the finest batters to play for Australia.

Michael Clarke Batting Stats:

Clarke made his international debut against England in an ODI in January 2003, scoring 39* and taking a wicket on his debut.

The former captain made 8,643 runs at an average of 49.10, with 28 centuries and 27 fifties. His best score was 329*. He ended as the sixth-highest run-getter in Test cricket for Australia.

The calendar year 2012 was Clarke's golden year in Tests, scoring 1,595 runs in 11 Tests and 18 innings at an average of 106.33, with the best score of 329, a triple century, three double centuries, a century, and three half-centuries to his name. He became the first-ever player in Test history to get four double tons in a calendar year and rose to number one in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Inputs from ANI