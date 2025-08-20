Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup is now just less than a month away, and the team selectors would face a daunting task as to who they should pick in their playing XI, which would give their opponents a hard time. They will have to pick between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Both Gill and Jaiswal are talented batters and have presented a strong case for their selection. Before the upcoming continental tournament begins, let's take a look at the comparison between these batters after playing in 21 T20I matches. Jaiswal vs Gill: Overall Career As far as the raw numbers between these two batters are concerned, Yashasvi Jaiswal does boast of a better average in the shortest format as compared to Shubman Gill. Jaiswal has a batting average of 37.94 after playing in 21 T20I matches, whereas Gill's average is 30.42.

And as far as the strike rates are concerned, Jaiswal has an upper edge too, as he has batted at a strike rate of 164.18, whereas Gill's strike rate is 139.27. Jaiswal is also a better aggressive batter than Gill.

Jaiswal vs Gill: Performance Away From Home One of the huge differences between these two players after playing in 21 T20I matches is the way they have performed. Gill's record in away T20I matches has gone down drastically. He batted at an average of 24.27 at a poor strike rate of 118.66.

These numbers are quite different from what his records are during home T20I matches, where he bats at an average of 37.50 and has a strike rate of 167.91. At the same time, Yashasvi has performed better during away matches as compared to home matches. He has batted during away matches at an average of 35.50, and his average in home matches is 30. His strike rate did come down a little bit in the home matches, but his consistent performances did overlap that weakness.