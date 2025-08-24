Asia Cup 2025 Squads : The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin from September 9 and will be held in the United Arab Emirates, where eight teams will be participating. This time, the continental tournament would be held in the shortest format as all the teams would be building their squads for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which would be held in India and Sri Lanka.

All the teams have been divided into two groups of four. The top two teams of these groups would then qualify for the Super Four stage.

Each team would then face the other three sides during the Super Four stage, and the top two teams will lock horns with each other in the summit clash.

Also Read: ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Team To Have 7-Day Preparatory Camp In Vizag

Asia Cup 2025 Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.