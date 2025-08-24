ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 : The Women In Blue would begin the last stage of their preparations for the 2025 ODI World Cup by attending a 7-day conditioning camp in Vizag from next week. This preparatory camp would be held before the three-match ODI series against Australia, which is also a preparatory series ahead of the upcoming mega event, which is all set to start from next month.

This camp in Vizag will help the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to get used to the pitch conditions as they will lock horns with Australia and South Africa at this venue. As per Cricbuzz, apart from the 15-member team announced for the mega event, the camp would also consist of six players, like Sayali Satghare, who is a part of the ODI series against Australia.

Satghare has been replaced by Amanjot Kaur in India's World Cup squad. The camp will also include members of the Indian team, who finished the tour of Australia on Sunday.

The India A team will lock horns with New Zealand at the NCA for their first official World Cup warm-up match.

Teams like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa would be playing their warm-up matches in Colombo.

India's squad for ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.