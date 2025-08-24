Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League 2025 Live Streaming: The ongoing season of the Premier League has entered the second weekend. Fulham will lock horns with Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Fulham faced Brighton during the tournament opener, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Matt O'Riley might have scored a goal during the second-half penalty, but Rodrigo Muniz helped the visitors score a point in the 97th minute and had thus left the host surprised.

At the same time, Manchester United lost to Arsenal by 1-0 during their tournament opener. Riccardo Calafiori scored the match's only goal after Altay Bayindir had mishandled the corner during the first 13 minutes. They will try to bounce back during their second match.