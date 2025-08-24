- By Namrata Vijay
Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League 2025 Live Streaming: The ongoing season of the Premier League has entered the second weekend. Fulham will lock horns with Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday.
Fulham faced Brighton during the tournament opener, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Matt O'Riley might have scored a goal during the second-half penalty, but Rodrigo Muniz helped the visitors score a point in the 97th minute and had thus left the host surprised.
At the same time, Manchester United lost to Arsenal by 1-0 during their tournament opener. Riccardo Calafiori scored the match's only goal after Altay Bayindir had mishandled the corner during the first 13 minutes. They will try to bounce back during their second match.
Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League 2025:
When is the Fulham Vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Premier League 2025 match between Fulham and Manchester United would be held on 24th August. The match would begin at 9:00 p.m. IST at Craven Cottage.
Where to watch the Fulham vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Premier League 2025 match between Fulham and Manchester United would be livestreamed on JioHotstar, and it would be telecast live on the Star Sports network.