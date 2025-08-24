- By Namrata Vijay
AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Australia's Cooper Connolly scripted history on Sunday as he registered match-winning figures of 6-0-22-5, and this was the best bowling figures by an Australian spinner in the 50-over format. The youngster rattled South Africa's batting lineup during the third ODI and helped the hosts win the match by a huge margin of 276 runs as the visitors were skittled out for just 155 runs in 24.5 overs.
During this process, he also broke a 20-year-old record as Brad Hogg had registered figures of 10-0-32-5 against West Indies way back in 2005 at their backyard. He performed brilliantly during just his fifth ODI and thus joined an elite group of Australian spinners who have taken a five-for in ODIs.
Legendary players like Shane Warne, Adam Zampa, Michael Clarke, and Hogg show that Connolly has achieved this milestone so soon in his career.
Best bowling figures by an Australian spinner in ODIs
Cooper Connolly – 6-0-22-5 (vs South Africa, Mackay, 24 Aug 2025)
Brad Hogg – 10-0-32-5 (vs West Indies, Melbourne, 14 Jan 2005)
Shane Warne – 9.3-1-33-5 (vs West Indies, Sydney, 8 Dec 1996)
Michael Clarke – 7.5-0-35-5 (vs Sri Lanka, Dambulla, 22 Feb 2004)
Adam Zampa – 9-0-35-5 (vs New Zealand, Cairns, 8 Sep 2022)
Brad Hogg – 9.3-1-41-5 (vs Sri Lanka, Dambulla, 20 Feb 2004)
Australia dominates South Africa
South Africa suffered one of their biggest losses in the history of the 50-over format against Australia, despite winning the three-match ODI series by 2-1. They suffered their previous heaviest loss against India by 243 runs way back in 2023.
The batting prowess of the Australian batters helped the host post a mammoth target of 432 runs, which was their second-highest total in this format. Travis Head scored a match-winning knock of 143 runs, whereas Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green also smashed centuries apiece. Green brought up his hundred in just 47 balls, and that showed his batting brilliance, whereas Alex Carey made a significant contribution by scoring a half-century.
While chasing, the Proteas succumbed under the pressure as Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett rattled their batting lineup. Dewald Brevis scored a gritty knock of 49 runs off 28 balls and was thus dismissed by Cooper Connolly as the host registered their second biggest win in this format as far as the margin of runs is concerned.