AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Australia defeated South Africa by a huge margin and avoided a clean sweep of the ODI series in Mackay on Sunday. Travis Head, skipper Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green had scored a hundred apiece and ensured a run-fest for the hosts, and then left-arm spinner Cooper Conolly took his first five-wicket haul a few days after turning 22.

Cameron Greeb Fuels Australia up to 431 after opening salvo Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh took the South African bowlers to the cleaners and stitched a match-winning partnership of 250 runs for the first wicket. Head was dismissed first after scoring 142 runs off just 103 balls, where he had smashed 17 fours and five sixes.

Skipper Marsh also smashed a brilliant century off 106 balls, in which he had hit six fours and five sixes, and then Keshav Maharaj had dismissed Marsh, and then Senuram Muthuswamy had dismissed Head. Also Read: IND-W A vs AUS-W A 1st Unofficial Test: Raghvi Bist's Double Half-Centuries Go In Vain As Australia A Defeat India A By Six Wickets Cameron Green came into bat at the No.3 position and he too scored an unbeaten knock of 118 runs off just 55 balls and had stitched a match-winning partnership of 164 runs with Alex Carey, and thus helped the hosts post a mammoth target of 431 runs.

Copper Conolly decimates South Africa with maiden five-for The visitors had a disappointing start to their chase as they were reeling at 50/4 during the first 10 overs as Australian fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott rattled their batting lineup by taking two wickets each. Dewald Brevis helped the team bounce back by scoring a gritty knock of 49 runs off just 28 balls.