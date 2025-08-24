IND-W vs AUS-W A 1st Unofficial Test: Australia A women have defeated India A women by six wickets during the fourth day of the unofficial Test match and have won the one-off Test match quite comprehensively. The host chased the target of 281 runs quite comprehensively in 85.3 overs as their top-order batters made significant contributions and ensured that the Indian bowlers didn't really pile pressure on them.

Australia A started the day by skittling the visitors out for 286 runs during their second innings. Openers Rachel Trenamen and skipper Tahlia Wilson helped the team bounce back after Titas Sadhu and Saima Thakor rattled their bowling lineup. The Australian duo batted patiently and took the scorecard beyond 100 runs. They stitched a match-winning partnership of 117 runs and had given the Indian bowlers a hard time, but then Thakor took two wickets quickly and had gotten both Wilson and Trenaman out.

Also Read: AUS vs SA 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Australia Inches Closer To Win As South Africa Go Nine Down When the hosts were reeling at 118/2, the visitors' hopes of winning the match were kept alive, but Maddy Dark and Anika Learoyd helped the team bounce back. Dark had scored a match-winning knock of 68 runs, whereas Learoyd scored a gritty knock of 72 runs and helped the team chase the target.

The pair rotated the strike brilliantly and left loose deliveries and had stitched a 136-run partnership where the India A bowlers looked for much-needed breakthroughs. Tanushree Sarkar dismissed Darke, whereas VJ Joshitha took Learoyd's wicket just before the match ended, but the result was already finalized. Nicole Faltum and Hayward took the team across the line. Also Read: Cameron Green Smashes Second-Fastest ODI Century For Australia, Reaches Milestone In 47 Balls Against South Africa Thakor was the pick among the India A bowlers as she registered brilliant figures of 2/63, whereas Sarkar and Joshitha took one wicket apiece. The Indian bowlers had a hard time on a tricky surface on the last day, especially the spinners, who failed to take the wickets.

This win showed Australia A's batting strength on the back of a brilliant hundred by Sianna Hundred during the first innings. India A's Raghvi Bist was the pick among the Indian batters as she had scored twin fifties, but the Women in Blue did lament the missed chances in the last four days.