- By Himanshu Badola
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Fastest ODI Centuries For Australia: Cameron Green put up a show with the bat as he played a memorable knock with the bat for Australia during their third and final ODI match against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.
Green smashed his maiden ODI century and remained unbeaten after playing a sensational knock of 118 runs in just 55 balls on the back of six fours and eight sixes. He smashed a 47-ball hundred, the 11th fastest in the format and the second fastest by an Australian in the format after Glenn Maxwell’s 40-ball effort.
ALSO READ: Australia vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Updates
Fastest 100s for Australia in ODIs (by balls)
40 - Glenn Maxwell vs NED, Delhi, 2023
47 - Cameron Green vs SA, Mackay, 2025*
51 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Sydney, 2015
57 - James Faulkner vs IND, Bengaluru, 2013
ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara Announces Retirement From International Cricket At 37
"I wasn't quite ready (to come in to bat). A couple of twos at the start got me going. The two openers (Marsh and Head) batted beautifully. It came off well today, doesn't always come off always. So really happy. We haven't played much one-day cricket of late. Got an opportunity today, so it was nice," Green said at the mid-innings break.
After Australia were off to an incredible start on the back of outstanding centuries from Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh, Green came out to bat at the no.3 position and capitalised on the platform set by the openers.
He stitched an impactful partnership of 167 runs for the third wicket with Alex Carey. His effort provided a major boost in the death overs as Australia ended up posting a mammoth total of 431/2 in their 50 overs. This is Australia's second-highest ODI total in their history.
AUS vs SA 3rd ODI Playing XIs:
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka