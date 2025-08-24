Fastest ODI Centuries For Australia: Cameron Green put up a show with the bat as he played a memorable knock with the bat for Australia during their third and final ODI match against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.

Green smashed his maiden ODI century and remained unbeaten after playing a sensational knock of 118 runs in just 55 balls on the back of six fours and eight sixes. He smashed a 47-ball hundred, the 11th fastest in the format and the second fastest by an Australian in the format after Glenn Maxwell’s 40-ball effort.

"I wasn't quite ready (to come in to bat). A couple of twos at the start got me going. The two openers (Marsh and Head) batted beautifully. It came off well today, doesn't always come off always. So really happy. We haven't played much one-day cricket of late. Got an opportunity today, so it was nice," Green said at the mid-innings break.

After Australia were off to an incredible start on the back of outstanding centuries from Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh, Green came out to bat at the no.3 position and capitalised on the platform set by the openers.

He stitched an impactful partnership of 167 runs for the third wicket with Alex Carey. His effort provided a major boost in the death overs as Australia ended up posting a mammoth total of 431/2 in their 50 overs. This is Australia's second-highest ODI total in their history.