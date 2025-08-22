Asia Cup 2025: The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates, with matches scheduled in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from 9th to 28th September 2025. The broadcasting will be helmed by Sony Sports Network and livestreamed on Sony LIV. India, who are defending champions, will enter the tournament holding a record eight Asia Cup titles, the most by any team in the competition’s history.

Featuring eight teams, the Asia Cup will follow a T20I format, with two groups of four leading to a Super Four stage and culminating in an exhilarating final. The structure of the tournament also sets the stage for potential repeat encounters in the Super Four and even the final.

Virendra Sehwag, Cricket Icon & Former Team India batter: "One of my fondest memories of the Asia Cup is walking into the dressing room on match days and feeling the buzz even before stepping onto the field. You could hear the chants outside, feel the energy in every corner. I remember telling my teammates – Today we won't just play a match, we'll give the fans a day they'll never forget. That electrifying energy and that unity, is exactly what this campaign by Sony Sports Network is about. It captures how, in those moments, every cheer, every clap, and every heartbeat across the country beats for India."

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: "Cricket is the heartbeat of our nation and through this campaign, we wanted to capture that unmatched energy and emotion of our nation. The Asia Cup stands as one of the most iconic and prestigious tournaments in world cricket—its significance lies not only in crowning the best team in Asia, but also in celebrating the enduring rivalries and aspirations that define our sport. #RagRagMeinBharat reminds audiences that when it comes to Team India, 140 crore hearts truly beat as one. We are ecstatic to have cricket icon, Virender Sehwag, embody this sentiment that makes the message even more powerful, authentic, and relatable for every Indian."

Asia Cup Squad For India: Team India for the Asia Cup 2025 was unveiled recently, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the squad and Shubman Gill as his deputy, with several major names missing out. Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh