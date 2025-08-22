Team India could be seen playing the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 without a main sponsor and wearing jerseys without a logo at the front after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Bill, which is yet to become a law, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and as per which a ban is going to be imposed on online money games and betting. As a result of the Online Gaming Bill, fantasy sports apps like Dream11 and My11Circle, which run real-money competitions, will be forced out of operation, and they will not be allowed to place ads.

Notably, the fantasy sports giants Dream11 and My11Circle are major sponsors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dream11 is currently the main sponsor of the Indian cricket team, and the three-year contract is worth INR 358 crore and runs till March 2026. According to this contract, the name of Dream11 features at the front of the jerseys for the Indian men's cricket team, the Indian women's cricket team and the Indian Under-19 teams. On the other hand, My11Circle is the associate sponsor of IPL, having agreed in 2024 to pay Rs 625 crore for five years.

With the Parliament passing the Online Gaming Bill, the BCCI will now have to look for a new sponsor for the Indian cricket team, as continuing with Dream11 will not be possible heading forward.

Team India to play Asia Cup without main sponsor? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told The Times of India that the board will follow the policies formed by the Indian government. After getting the final nod from the President, the Online Gaming Bill will become a law then it will be highly unlikely for the BCCI to continue with Dream11 as the main sponsor even for the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to kick off from September 9 in the UAE. In case BCCI fails to find a new sponsor in the next few weeks, then we may see the Men in Blue playing their matches in the UAE without a main sponsor or a logo on the front of their jerseys.

India all set for action in Asia Cup 2025 The Asia Cup 2025 will be played from September 9 to 28, and the Indian team is all set for action and to defend their title. A 15-member squad was announced on Tuesday by the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.