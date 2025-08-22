The ICC have announced a revised schedule for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played from September 30 to November 2. In a major change in the showpiece event, Navi Mumbai has replaced Bengaluru as one of the five venues for the tournament, which will feature the participation of eight teams. The decision has been taken due to the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will now host up to five fixtures, which comprise three league matches, a semi-final and potentially the final for the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup on 2 November. There are no changes made in the dates of the matches or any other venues, which are ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

ICC Chairman Jay Shah believes the Navi Mumbai venue is ideal for women's cricket. "Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," he said.

"We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women's game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport's future, not only in India but across the cricketing world.

"While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women’s game. The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans."

The final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will take place either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai on November 2, with the first semi-final set to be in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29 and the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on October 30.