AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa had won the toss and chose to bat first during the second ODI against Australia and scored 277 runs in 49.1 overs. But it was Cameron Green, who was the pick among the Australian fielders, as he had taken four catches and showed his fielding prowess. He had also leveled the record of taking the most catches during the 50-over format.

The ball went towards Green for the most part in 49.1 overs, and he ensured that he didn't drop a single catch. It was the time that an Australian fielder took four catches. Green helped the team dismiss South African batters like Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, and Nandre Burger.

At the same time, Green had become the seventh Australian fielder to have taken four catches during a single innings, except that Glenn Maxwell was the only one to have done it twice.

Australian players to take the most outfield catches in an ODI innings for Australia

Players Catches Opposition Year Mark Taylor 4 Sydney 1992 Michael Clarke 4 Melbourne 2004 Andrew Symonds 4 Adelaide 2006 Glenn Maxwell 4 Sydney 2015 Mitchell Marsh 4 Bridgetown 2016 Glenn Maxwell 4 Edgbaston 2017 Marnus Labuschagne 4 Nottingham 2024 Cameron Green 4 Mackay 2025

Breetzke and Stubbs notch up fifties for South Africa

The visitors suffered early blows while batting first as both their openers were dismissed after scoring just 23 runs. Matthew Breetzke then helped the team bounce back. He, along with Tony De Zorzi, stitched a partnership of 38 runs. Breetzke also brought up his second consecutive fifty and became the first player in the history of the format to have scored four half-centuries after playing in as many matches in this format.

