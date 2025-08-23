ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Bangladesh has revealed a 15-member team for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup, which would be held in India from next month. Wicketkeeper batter Nigar Sultana Joty, who is one of the few Bangladeshi women cricketers to have smashed 1000 runs in this format, will be leading the team from the front during the mega event.

Wicketkeeper Rubya Haider Jhelik has received her first ODI call-up. She made her debut in the shortest format against Sri Lanka way back in 2023 and had featured in six T20Is, where she had scored 58 runs at a poor average of 9.66, with her highest individual score being 20 runs. During domestic tournaments, she had played for Khulna and Barisal Divisions.

Senior left-arm spinner Nahid Akhter, leg-spinner Fahima Khatun, and the youngsters Shorna Akhter and Marufa Akhter would be playing huge roles during the mega event. They finished in seventh position during their first ODI World Cup way back in 2022 in New Zealand, where Joty was the skipper.

They will lock horns with Pakistan during their tournament opener in Colombo. Bangladesh squad for Women's ODI World Cup Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

How Bangladesh qualified for the Women’s World Cup During April this year, the Tigresses qualified for the Women's ODI World Cup with the help of a dramatic finish in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier. The other teams in this tournament were Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, and Thailand.

They began their stint by winning two consecutive matches, which also included matches against Scotland and Ireland. But after losing to teams like West Indies and Pakistan, their hopes of qualifying looked slim. During their last match, they had lost to Pakistan by seven wickets.