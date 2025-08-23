Saudi Super Cup 2025: Portugal's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday, scripted history as he became the first player to have scored 100 goals in four different countries. He had scored a goal during the first half of the Saudi Super Cup clash against Al Ahli.

He had also become the first footballer to have scored 100 goals for four different countries, and also for Portugal.

In his illustrious career, he has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, 138 for Portugal, and has now scored 100 goals for Al Nassr.

He scored a penalty during the 41st minute and helped Al Nassr take the lead. Sporting CP is the only team where he failed to score 100 goals.

Ahead of this match, Ronaldo had scored 99 goals after playing in 111 matches in all the tournaments after joining this club.

During the semifinal, he had provided an important assist to his fellow teammate Jao Felix, who had scored the winning goals against Saudi Pro League winners Al Ittihad.

The Saudi Super Cup summit clash was quite important as it was the first time that this tournament was being held outside the Middle East.

At the venue, the Al Ahli fans had built a beautiful atmosphere and were seen cheering for their favourite team loudly.

Lots of fans had filled the Hong Kong stadium just to watch Ronaldo play during the Saudi Super Cup summit clash. He began playing for Al Nassr way back in 2023, when his second stint with Manchester came to an end.