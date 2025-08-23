ODI World Cup 2027: Cricket South Africa has unveiled all the venues for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which would be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The venues for this mega event are Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl. 44 matches would be held in South Africa, whereas the rest of the matches would be held in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

This news came after the Local Organising Committee Board, LOCB, was formed under ex-South African cabinet minister Trevor Manuel. CSA’s vision is to stage a global, inspiring event which will reflect the face of South Africa—diverse, inclusive, and united. The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, and its experiences. It will provide players, fans, and partners with the most unique, unforgettable experience, "Pearl Maphoshe, who is the chairman of the CSA board, was heard as saying in a statement.

Also Read: Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League 2025 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live In India "CSA offers its full support to the appointed LOCB and is confident in their ability to successfully deliver on the mandate set, ensuring a seamless and impactful event," he said. It should be noted here that the 2027 ODI World Cup will enter its 14th season. It would be held between October and November 2027. It would be the first time that both South Africa and Zimbabwe would be hosting a mega event after 2003. The mega event in Namibia would be held in Namibia for the first time. Also Read: Rinku Singh Reacts On His Asia Cup Selection, Says, 'Did Not Think I.....' Format of the 2027 World Cup The 2027 World Cup would be divided into two groups of seven teams each, where the top three of each group would then qualify for the Super Six stage. The same format was applied during the 2003 World Cup as well.