Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League 2025 Livestreaming: Arsenal will face Leeds United during their Premier League match on Saturday. The upcoming clash promises to be a nail-biting thriller. The Gunners would be playing this match in their backyard and will thus have a home advantage. They would be entering this match after beating Manchester United during their tournament opener. They were not at their absolute best, but they did score three points. They will try to work on a few of their weaknesses.

At the same time, Leeds United began their campaign on a high. They lost to Everton during their last match but were able to get those three points. They had put up a decent performance and didn't let the opponent score any goals. They will try to bounce back during their upcoming match.