IND-A W vs AUS-A W Unofficial Test: Raghvi Bist's brilliant knock helped India A women dominate the match against Australia A women in Brisbane. Till stumps on the third day, the Women in Blue had scored 260/8 during their second innings and were leading by during the only unofficial Test match.

They began the match with a small first innings deficit of six runs as they were skittled out for 299 while chasing a target of 305 runs. The Indian batters showed grit and determination on a pitch that was quite challenging.

Shafali Verma had given the Women in Blue a flying start as she scored a gritty knock of 52 runs off 58 balls, in which she had smashed two fours and two sixes, but then was dismissed by Amy Edgar. Dhara Gujjar and Tejal Hasnabis also made significant contributions with the bat, but Raghvi Bist once again stole all the limelight.

Raghvi, who had scored a brilliant knock of 93 runs during the first innings, had scored another gritty knock of 86 runs off 119 balls, in which she had smashed 13 fours. She maintained her composure and, with the help of his brilliant stroke play, she played brilliantly as a middle-order batter and stitched a gritty partnership with Hasnabis and Tanushree Sarkar.

She got out after scoring 249 runs as Lilly Mills took the catch in Edgar's over, and that had shifted the balance, but the visitors regained control on the back of a brilliant knock of VJ Hoshitha and Titas Sadhu, who made sure that they didn't lose any more wickets before stumps.

Initially, the host took a slight lead, on the back of Sianna Ginger's unbeaten knock of 103 runs, and this knock gave the Indian bowlers a hard time. Australia's Nicole Faltum scored a gritty knock of 54 runs, and then Ginger took the score to 300 before getting dismissed as the last batter.

Saima Thakor was the pick among the India A bowlers as she registered figures of 3/31, whereas Radha Yadav and Minnu Mani took two wickets each. With just one day left, the match is well-balanced. The Women in Blue are in a commanding position, but the host can chase the target of 300 runs if their batters perform well. A lot will depend on how fast the Australia A bowlers can rattle the visitors' lower-batting order during the first session of the last day.