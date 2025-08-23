India's star batter Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out at the Lord's Cricket Ground as he is gearing up for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Kohli had taken a break after helping RCB win their maiden IPL title and had also retired from the longest format and the T20Is. He would be next seen in action during the ODI series against Australia later this year.

He might have stayed away from competitive cricket, but he still attends training sessions regularly to prepare himself for the bilateral series. He was also seen clicking pictures with his fans. See the post here: Virat kohli with some lucky fans after a practice session at lords. pic.twitter.com/DoFM1fB1q2 — RCBXTRA (@RCBXTRAOFFICIA) August 23, 2025 India will lock horns with Australia for a three-match ODI series later this year in Perth. However, before the series, speculation was rife that both he and Rohit Sharma would announce their retirement from ODIs. However, the BCCI has dismissed such claims, reckoning that they aren't in a hurry to decide their future.

Swastik Chikara, who is Kohli's RCB teammate, talked about Virat Kohli's plans in the cash-rich league and revealed a chat he had with Kohli. "Virat bhaiya said, 'Jab tak cricket khelunga, jab tak main poora fit hoon. Ye Impact Player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga (I will play cricket for as long as I am completely fit. I won't play as an Impact Player. I will play like a lion. 'I will field for the full 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an Impact Player, I will quit cricket," Swastik was quoted as saying on Revsportrz.