Mohammed Siraj's exit from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru came as a huge surprise, and the franchise has now opened up on the decision. Siraj had been a part of the franchise for 7 straight years until he was released before the 2025 mega auctions.

RCB capitalised on the IPL 2025 mega auction and built a fresh core of fast bowlers with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, which eventually worked as RCB went on to win their first title in 18 years.

RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat, recently revealed why the team decided to part ways with Siraj, saying that the team wanted to have Bhuvneshwar, but that would have been difficult in the presence of Siraj.

"Siraj is probably the player that we spent the longest deliberating over," Bobat admitted.

"Indian international bowlers are not that easy to get. We discussed every eventuality with Siraj, whether to retain him, release him, or use the Right to Match. It was not a straightforward call," he further explained.

RCB ended up buying Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 crore and Bhuvneshwar for Rs 10.75 crore, while Siraj went to the Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore. "We were keen to try and get Bhuvi for two ends of the innings. Keeping Siraj would have made that difficult. There is never just one reason; several factors come into play," he said.