BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has reacted to the heavy speculations regarding the ODI future of veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He said that both the legendary players are currently active ODI cricketers and have performed well in the format lately.

Virat and Rohit have already retired from T20I and Test cricket, and the talks of their return to the ODI action have been all around ever since the conclusion of India's Test tour to England. The five-match Test series ended in a draw with India performing brilliantly under new skipper Shubman Gill.

While there have also been rumours of Virat and Rohit possibly not making it to the ODI World Cup 2027, fans triggered a debate regarding their farewell matches, to which Rajiv Shukla came up with an interesting response. Several reports claimed that the Australia tour in October could be a farewell of sorts for both Virat and Rohit.

"They haven't retired, haven't they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven't taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell? Retirement from two formats, that's the phases, but they are still playing ODIs. Don't worry this much. BCCI policy is quite clear; we won't ask anyone to retire, they have to make their decisions themselves. He has to take that call, and we respect that," Rajiv Shukla said in a viral video.

Virat and Rohit have been stalwarts of the Indian cricket team for a long while and have been incredible white-ball players, making notable contributions both as batters and captains over the years. They ended their respective T20I career together after India's T20 World Cup 2024 title win. They subsequently announced their retirement from Test cricket within days of each other in May 2025.