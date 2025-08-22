Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin, who is currently the Assistant coach of Punjab Kings, has expressed surprise over Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad. Iyer, who last featured in T20Is in the year 2023, failed to make his way even in the squad reserves.

Interestingly, Haddin felt that Shreyas might even be given captaincy, considering his stunning exploits with the bat and a captain in IPL 2025.

"Well, one, leadership qualities. Two, the style of player he is under pressure. He's someone who everyone plays better when he's in the team. I have no idea. I first thought when I was reading it that he was injured, but he's not. So it's a strange decision for me because he brings so much to the game. I actually thought he was going to be captain," said Haddin in a video posted on Willow Talk's social media accounts on Friday.