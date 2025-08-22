In match number 24 of the Men's Hundred 2025, Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire will go up against each other for the crucial four points in the tournament. The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the action kicking off at 11 PM IST.

TOSS - The match toss between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time - August 22, 10:30 PM IST

Venue - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Where To Watch Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Live In India?

The live streaming in India will be helmed by the Fancode app and website.

BPH vs WEF, Birmingham Pitch Report:

The pitch at Edgbaston is a flat wicket with nothing exceptional for the bowlers to bank on.

BPH vs WEF Probable Playing XIs:

Birmingham Phoenix: Joe Clarke (wk), Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone (c), Louis Kimber, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Welsh Fire: Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Paul Walter, Chris Green, Saif Zaib, David Payne, Ajeet Dale, Matt Henry

BPH vs WEF Squads:

Welsh Fire Squad: Steven Smith, Jonny Bairstow(w), Luke Wells, Tom Abell(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Matt Henry, Ajeet Dale, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Riley Meredith, Josh Hull, Ben Kellaway