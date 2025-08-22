Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Hong Kong has unveiled a 20-member team for the Asia Cup 2025, which will start next month in the UAE. Under the captaincy of Yasim Murtaza, the Chinese side would be playing this continental tournament for the fifth time, as they had earlier played in 2004, 2008, 2018, and 2022.

Hong Kong has been put in Group B. They will lock horns with Afghanistan during their tournament opener and will then face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their next two group stage matches. If they are able to finish as top two in the points table, then they'll qualify for the Super 4 stage, where matches would be held in a round-robin format against the top two teams of Group A.

“As we embark on our journey to the Asia Cup 2025, our final preparations will begin with this tour, where we will take 20 players," Kaushal Silva, who is the head coach of Hong Kong's cricket team, was heard as saying in a statement.

"As we embark on our journey to the Asia Cup 2025, our final preparations will begin with this tour, where we will take 20 players," Kaushal Silva, who is the head coach of Hong Kong's cricket team, was heard as saying in a statement.

"This wider squad will allow me to better assess each individual and provide players with the opportunity to hone their skills, build stronger bonds, and develop a winning mentality within the group. This preparation tour will be crucial in helping the team acclimatize to the weather and pitch conditions. We are planning matches at different venues and will gain valuable experience through under-lights training, which I believe will be extremely beneficial for our players," he said.

Silva reckoned that they were not just going to participate in the continental tournament but to win matches and to enjoy the sport. “Each player has to earn their spot. We are not here to participate; we are here to compete, win games, and enjoy the experience. The strength of this squad lies in the balance we have built, combining experienced senior players with exciting young talent. This combination is essential for success in a tournament of this magnitude, and I have full confidence in this group to represent Hong Kong, China with pride, resilience, and ambition," he concluded.

Hong Kong's Full Squad For the 2025 Asia Cup Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Babar Hayat (Vice-Captain), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali-Hassan, Shahid Wasif (WK), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed