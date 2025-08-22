Asia Cup 2025: BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) named a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup with Litton Kumar Das as captain of the side. On the other hand, 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan, who last played a T20I three years ago during the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, has also made a comeback to the squad.

Notably, Saif Hasan also made the side, who played his last match one and a half years ago.

Interestingly, the squad will also play in a three-match T20I series against the Netherlands.

Asia Cup 2025 will take place in the UAE from September 9-28, as it will be a coveted tournament before the marquee 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India.

Bangladesh are clubbed in Group B along with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Oman and hosts the UAE.

Litton Kumar Das to lead

Selectors have trusted Das as captain, who took Bangladesh to their maiden T20I series win against Sri Lanka, followed by a series victory over Pakistan at home in July. He is expected to be ably supported by experienced campaigners such as Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.