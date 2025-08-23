MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, took internet by storm, giving his fans another mind-blowing moment after he was spotted driving his Hummer on the roads of Ranchi, Jharkhand. Dhoni is currently out of cricketing action and was last seen playing in the IPL 2025, captaining the Chennai Super Kings. He retired from all forms of international cricket way back in 2020. Dhoni walked out as India's most successful captain with three ICC titles to his name.

In a video going viral on social, Dhoni was seen taking his Hummer out for a spin at his hometown Ranchi. The special thing about the car was that it was seen in the modified theme of Indian army. The vehicle featured striking artwork depicting fighter jets, tanks, aircraft, and Indian soldiers in action.

You just look at how he modified his car; I don't see any player who loves the Indian Army more than MS Dhoni.🇮🇳🪖 pic.twitter.com/31LzI0uPci — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 22, 2025

The car reportedly costs around Rs 75 lakh. The cost must have increased by at least Rs 5 lakh after the modification. Dhoni is an admirer of both the Indian Army and his cars and bikes. The car's number plate, which reads JH01AB7781, can be clearly seen in the video

Dhoni's love for Army Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was awarded the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in the Territorial Army way back in the year 2011, has also trained with the para forces and has even completed a part of the training.

The veteran cricketer gave a tribute to the Indian Army with a special Balidan badge, which is the special emblem of the para special forces, on his glove during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025 Dhoni had to lead CSK in the IPL 2025 in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. CSK had a disappointing campaign and finished last in the standings with just four wins under the belt. The 44-year-old batted lower down the order throughout the season and scored 196 runs in the IPL 2025 in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17. He struck 12 fours and 12 sixes in the season, while striking at 151.72 in the death overs.