Asia Cup 2025: India's star batter Rinku Singh has reckoned that he was not expecting to be picked in India's Asia Cup 2025 team. During an interaction with RevSportz on the sidelines of UPT20 2025, Rinku admitted that he wasn't too sure of getting selected as he was going through a lean patch of both international and domestic tournaments.

Post getting selected in the Indian team, Rinku had smashed his first T20 century. He bounced back to form right in time and helped his team, Meerut Mavericks, chase the target of 168 runs. He scored this innings when the team was under immense pressure as they had suffered a batting collapse during the first eight overs.

"I got motivated after I saw my name on the Asia Cup list. I did not do well last year, and I felt that it was possible that I would get left out. But the selectors showed trust in me and selected me, and that gave me a confidence boost. The innings that I played in the UP T20 League have boosted my confidence, and I would take it there," Rinku was quoted as saying to Revsportz.

"I got motivated after I saw my name on the Asia Cup list. I did not do well last year, and I felt that it was possible that I would get left out. But the selectors showed trust in me and selected me, and that gave me a confidence boost. The innings that I played in the UP T20 League have boosted my confidence, and I would take it there," Rinku was quoted as saying to Revsportz.

He further revealed that since he could bowl for one or two overs in a match, it could have helped him to get picked. He said that the selectors currently are backing those players who are multi-talented. "Bowling is very important today. The selectors want you to have multiple roles in the team. If you cannot affect the game by bat, do it with the ball," he added. He also talked about his role in the ‌Indian cricket team and his IPL team, KKR. He further revealed that since he can finish a match during the last four overs, he has been stereotyped. He revealed that he does have the ability to bat higher up the order, but will bat at any position that the team wants him to.

"I batted at No. 5 in 2023. I do not feel good when I bat at No. 7 and No. 8. But it is the team's need, so you have to perform in that role. I have played 33 T20I matches for the Indian team, and I have scored 3 fifties. I can bat everywhere, not just in the finisher's role," he concluded.

He had scored a match-winning knock of 108 runs off 48 balls. He had smashed seven fours and eight sixes. Of the eight sixes that he had smashed, five of them were being hit during the last six balls as he took the bowlers Abdul Rehman and Vasu Vats to the cleaners.