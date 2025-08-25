The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have officially parted ways with sponsor Dream11 after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed by both houses in the Parliament on Thursday. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed the development, stating that the Indian cricket board 'will not indulge with any such organisations' in future. "BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future," Saikia was quoted by ANI as saying.

Dream11 and My11Circle reportedly contribute approximately INR 1000 crore to the BCCI through title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League. In fact, Dream11 has a 2023-2026 contract of approximately INR 358 crore for being Team India's title sponsors.

In a recent statement issued after the law was passed in the Upper House of Parliament, Dream 11 stated: "We have always been a law-abiding company and have always conducted our business in compliance with the law. While we believe that progressive law would have been the way forward, we will respect the law and fully comply with the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025'.

With just a few days left in the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian team is currently without a title sponsor. The continental tournament is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Earlier, it was reported that Dream11 representatives visited the BCCI office in Mumbai and informed the board CEO about their decision to no longer sponsor the Indian team.

Can BCCI Penalise Dream11 For Contract Termination? Despite an early termination of the contract, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cannot penalise Dream11. A BCCI official was reported to have confirmed that there will be no penalty imposed on the fantasy sports platform, owing to a clause in the contract. The clause states that if the sponsor’s core business is affected by a change in law enforced by the Indian government, they 'won't be liable to pay anything’ to the cricket board."