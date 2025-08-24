Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: India's senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara called time on his illustrious career on Sunday, having played a total of 103 Tests for the national team. He came up with the announcement through an emotional post on social media.

The decision to retire was not entirely surprising, considering the team's two other stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, said goodbye to Test cricket ahead of the England tour earlier this year.

With 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, Pujara stands in eighth place in the all-time leading run-getters from India. He also amassed 21301 runs in first-class cricket.

ALSO READ: Australia vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Updates

Pujara was the backbone of India's Test batting setup for over a decade and played a key role in the team's emergence as one of the incredible teams in the world. On the back of his impactful performances, India won back-to-back Test series on Australian soil. Pujara, who has been out of the Indian setup since 2024, expressed his gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Saurashtra Cricket Association as he steps away from the crease.