- By Himanshu Badola
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Indian legends continue to give heartbreak to fans with retirements, and veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara joined the elite list, putting an end to his 13-year-long stellar career.
Pujara took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket. He represented India in 103 Test matches and ended up as India's eighth highest run-getter in the format with 7195 runs to his name at an average of 43.61. The right-handed batter smashed 35 fifties and 19 centuries. He also amassed 21301 runs in first-class cricket.
Pujara's retirement is being seen as the beginning of the end of an era, with several Indian stalwarts heading towards the end of their respective career. Pujara has joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin to have recently announcing their respective retirements from the longest format of the game.
ALSO READ: A Look At Pujara's Notable Career Stats, Records And Achievements
All of these players achieved immense success during their time together and played key roles in making India an incredible side in Test cricket. Former cricketers and fans were quick to react as another Indian veteran is set to unfold a new chapter in his life.
Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game, @cheteshwar1. We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field," Kumble replied to Pujara’s retirement post on X.
ALSO READ: Sanjay Manjrekar Slams BCCI Selectors Over Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup Snub
"First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career. You should be mighty proud of what you achieved donning the India cap. Congratulations and all the best for what’s to come," former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer tweeted.
First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career @cheteshwar1 🙌🏻 You should be mighty proud of what you achieved donning the India cap. Congratulations and all the best for what's to come 🤗 pic.twitter.com/JURHSo3QIG— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 24, 2025
"Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1. Your grit, determination and hard work were inspiring, and you can be very proud of what you have achieved," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.
Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1 .— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2025
Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings. pic.twitter.com/xtQZPnGo2W
Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side! @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/gbpscDGFZd— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 24, 2025
From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for… pic.twitter.com/HsM54bVRVa— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2025
Here's how fans reacted to Pujara's retirement
A dominating decade of this trio is over in Test cricket. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zLngYoeKO1— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 24, 2025
- Virat Kohli retired.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 24, 2025
- Rohit Sharma retired.
- Ravi Ashwin retired.
- Cheteshwar Pujara retired*.
THE INDIAN TEST TEAM IS GETTING EMPTY. 🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/2MeTmKUCkO
Kohli’s passion— Hyderabadi $@! (@follow_sai) August 24, 2025
Rohit’s elegance
Ashwin’s genius
Pujara’s resilience
One by one the giants step away and we are left clinging to memories. #IndianTestTeam
No Virat— Musharaf45 (@Mushara78386844) August 24, 2025
No Rohit
No Pujara
No Ashwin
abh Test kiske liye dekhenge 😢💔
- Virat Kohli retired from Tests.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 24, 2025
- Rohit Sharma retired from Tests.
- Ravichandran Ashwin retired from Tests.
- Cheteshwar Pujara retired from Tests.
LEGENDARY INDIAN TEST CRICKET ERA OF 2013-24 IS ENDING...!!!! 💔 pic.twitter.com/s1HVbfiKKw
India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retired from Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the format ahead of the all-important England tour.
India's Test team is going through a challenging transition phase, but under the new captain, Shubman Gil,l they played out a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series against England.