Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Indian legends continue to give heartbreak to fans with retirements, and veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara joined the elite list, putting an end to his 13-year-long stellar career. Pujara took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket. He represented India in 103 Test matches and ended up as India's eighth highest run-getter in the format with 7195 runs to his name at an average of 43.61. The right-handed batter smashed 35 fifties and 19 centuries. He also amassed 21301 runs in first-class cricket.

Pujara's retirement is being seen as the beginning of the end of an era, with several Indian stalwarts heading towards the end of their respective career. Pujara has joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin to have recently announcing their respective retirements from the longest format of the game.

All of these players achieved immense success during their time together and played key roles in making India an incredible side in Test cricket. Former cricketers and fans were quick to react as another Indian veteran is set to unfold a new chapter in his life.