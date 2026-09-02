After a disastrous England tour and a series defeat that led to major changes in the team, Pakistan have another concern ahead of the third and final Test. Captain Babar Azam has reportedly fallen ill with fever.

According to Geo News, team manager Naveed Akram Cheema confirmed that Babar is suffering from fever. However, Cheema has played down concerns over his availability and expects the Pakistan captain to recover in time for the third Test.

The match is scheduled to begin on September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

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Pakistan 2-0 Down Against England

Pakistan have already lost the three-match series after England took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The results have been disappointing, but Pakistan’s batting has been an even bigger concern. They were completely outplayed in the first Test, losing by an innings.

England then produced another dominant performance at Lord’s, beating Pakistan by 194 runs to take the series.

The poor results have led to major changes within the Pakistan setup.

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PCB Makes Seven Changes After Lord’s Defeat

The Pakistan Cricket Board has released seven players from the squad ahead of the final Test.

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have all been released.

The PCB has also made changes to the coaching staff following the heavy defeat at Lord’s.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have been removed from their respective positions. Mike Hesson has been appointed as the new head coach, while Ashley Noffke will take charge as the new bowling coach.

Chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has also resigned from his position.

Is Babar Azam The Next Big Change?

With so many changes already made, Babar’s illness has added another layer of uncertainty ahead of the final Test.

For now, the Pakistan team management expects him to recover and be available for the match. However, if he fails to regain full fitness, Pakistan could be forced into another major change to their playing XI.

The third Test between England and Pakistan will be played from September 9 to 13 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Pakistan squad for 3rd Test vs England

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.