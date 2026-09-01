Following the defeat, the PCB made several major changes to the Pakistan camp. Seven players were released from the squad ahead of the third Test, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed from their respective positions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is making headlines after Pakistan suffered a humiliating 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s in the second Test. The loss gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were the seven players released from the squad, the PCB announced.

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The board also parted ways with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul, appointing Mike Hesson as the new head coach and Ashley Noffke as the new bowling coach.

But the PCB soon found itself at the centre of another controversy. Shortly after making these changes, the board posted a job opening for a fielding coach on LinkedIn.

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The move quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with many questioning why the PCB had chosen LinkedIn to advertise the position so soon after making a series of major changes to the Pakistan team. The pictures of PCB's hiring request went viral on social media, here is the photo: