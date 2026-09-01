India superstar all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to international cricket has suffered another setback, with a late leg niggle casting doubt on his chances of making the squad for the Afghanistan T20I series. Pandya had been making good progress at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and was training at full intensity without any major problems. However, he has now been advised to stop bowling for the time being due to discomfort in his leg.

The development could make it difficult for him to be considered for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which begins on September 13 in New Delhi. The selectors are expected to meet this week to pick the squad and will also receive updates on the fitness of players currently recovering at the CoE.

ALSO READ: BCCI To Remove THIS Rule From Next IPL Season Amid Growing Criticism From Cricket Legends What happened to Hardik Pandya? TOI reported that the all-rounder had been doing well before the latest issue. “Hardik Pandya was operating at full intensity without any discomfort but he has been advised to pause bowling due to discomfort in the leg. He will resume soon, but the Afghanistan series is too close to reach the required fitness levels. Batting and movement-wise, there wasn’t any significant issue, but the CoE needs to be completely convinced before giving an all-clear,” the source said.

Hardik Pandya's last cricketing outing Pandya, 32, has not played a competitive match since representing Mumbai Indians in their IPL game on May 24. His last appearance for India came earlier this year, when he played in the T20 World Cup final on March 8.

Since then, the all-rounder has missed India’s white-ball assignments against Afghanistan, as well as the subsequent tours of Ireland and England. The latest injury concern could now delay his international comeback even further. This is not the first time Pandya has faced a late setback during his recovery. He had also suffered a low-grade quadriceps sprain shortly before the ODI series against Afghanistan. At that time, he had been training well and was considered to be in good shape before the injury came up.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History At 15, Breaks THIS Duleep Trophy Record After 57 Years Sundar, Reddy likely to be fit for Afghanistan series Meanwhile, there is better news regarding other players recovering at the CoE. All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are making good progress and are expected to be available for the Afghanistan series.

Jasprit Bumrah, however, remains a doubt for the three T20Is. The fast bowler is still being monitored, although he remains on track to feature at the Asian Games.