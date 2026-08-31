In an unusual move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday decided to send seven members of its touring Test squad home and replace them with a fresh set of players ahead of the third and final match against England.

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have all been released from the squad, the PCB announced.

The Board also released head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, replacing them with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, respectively.

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The sweeping changes come after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests at Leeds and Lord''s. The third and final Test is scheduled to begin on September 9.

The seven replacements are Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Muhammad Randhawa, Razaullah and Muhammad Imran Jnr. Of the seven, five have played international cricket, while two, Muhammad Randhawa and Razaullah, are yet to represent Pakistan at any level.