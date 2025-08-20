England Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: For the preparations of the T20 World Cup 2026, England will visit Sri Lanka, the co-host of next year's T20 World Cup, for a white-ball tour. As per a release by The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that the Harry Brook-led side will lock horns with Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is from January 22 to February 3, next year. In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, England suffered a defeat in the semis against India.

"England Men will tour Sri Lanka for two white-ball series ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in early 2026," the ECB said in a statement.

The ODI action will be followed by the T20Is from January 30 and will run till February 3. As of now, the venues of the six white-ball fixtures have yet to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket.

The idea behind England touring Sri Lanka just before the tournament is to get an idea of the conditions prevailing in the country. Harry Brook is likely to lead a rejuvenated England white-ball side.

Interestingly, the tour of Sri Lanka will be England's first since 2018. In their last series, England defeated the hosts to stand triumphant in the ODI leg in 2018. Riding high on the success in the 50-over format, England marched towards victory in the lone T20I.