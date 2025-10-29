England vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 1st Semifinal Weather And Pitch Report: Since the group stage matches are over, the ongoing mega event is now inching closer towards the semifinals, where South Africa will lock horns with England for the first semifinal in Guwahati. Both teams will eye a spot for the summit clash, which will be held later this week.

The Nat-Sciver Brunt-led side finished in second position in the points table as they had defeated teams like South Africa in their tournament opener and then had beaten teams like New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh.

They did survive a nervous win against Pakistan, but rain played a spoilsport, and then they lost their last group stage match to Australia.

As far as South Africa is concerned, they have lost to teams like England and Australia, but have defeated teams such as India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

England vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Guwahati Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather.com, Guwahati will experience humid and cloudy weather with 4% chance of rainfall. The temperatures will range between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius.

England vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

About 7 ODI matches have been held in Guwahati, where the teams batting second have won matches. And the average first innings score here is 212 runs.