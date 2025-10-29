IND vs AUS 1st T20I, Canberra Weather Forecast: After the conclusion of the three-match ODI series, the focus has now shifted to the shortest format, as Suryakumar Yadav's India will take on Australia in a five-match T20I series. The opening clash of the five-match T20I series will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. India lost the ODI leg of the tour 1-2, with defeats in Perth and Adelaide and a single victory in Sydney. Suryakumar will aim to extend his unbeaten series run as captain.

The reigning world champions' strength will be tested on the challenging pitches of Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, the Gold Coast, and Brisbane. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Canberra Weather Forecast The forecast for early morning in Canberra predicts some rain, but the weather will get better gradually as no heavy drizzle is predicted during the match hours around 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST). The cold evening will cause a challenge for both sides; temperatures are predicted to range between 9 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Manuka Oval Pitch Report The surface at the Manuka Oval in Canberra is likely to favour the slower side but still presents some good aspects for batters who spend time in the middle. Notably, the average T20 score at the Manuka Oval is 150, and 144 is the average score in T20Is.

IND vs AUS: T20I Head-to-head record Total Matches Played - 32 IND Won - 20 AUS Won - 11 No Result - 1 India vs Australia T20I Squads: Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis. India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma.