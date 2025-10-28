NZ vs ENG 1st ODI Match Details

New Zealand will face England in the first match of the three-match ODI series at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The proceedings will begin at 6:30 AM IST.

TOSS - The match toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 6 AM IST.

Time - October 29, 6:30 AM IST

Venue - Seddon Park, Hamilton

How To Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team Women vs England Cricket Team Match?

The Prime Video, SonyLIV app, and website will helm the live streaming in India.

NZ vs ENG 1st ODI, Hamilton Pitch Report: The conditions at Hamilton will assist pacers. A green top wicket could be dished for the pacers. The team batting first will have to fight it out against the conditions.

NZ vs ENG 1st ODI Match Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook (c), Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood

NZ vs ENG Match Squads:

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner