PAK vs SA 1st T20I Match Predicted XI

Pakistan will take on South Africa in the first match of the three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi. Players like Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam will be the star highlights in the match.

TOSS - The match toss between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at 8 PM IST.

Time - October 28, 8:30 PM IST

Venue - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team?

The Fancode app and website will helm the live streaming in India.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I, Rawalpindi Pitch Report: The pitch in Rawalpindi will help batters all the way. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first, with dew coming in later in the match.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs:

Pakistan Predicted 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa Predicted XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira (capt), Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Ottneil Baartman, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan(w), Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane